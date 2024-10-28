Skip to Main content
Black Bart's Brunch
0
Order Online
Home
/
Eggs Beny Toast
Eggs Beny Toast
$0
Allergens & Dietary Options
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Our take on an eggs benedict is sourdough toast topped with sliced ham, two sunny side up eggs, mixed greens, and house-made hollandaise. Contains: Gluten, dairy, and egg Can be made without gluten
Black Bart's Brunch Location and Hours
(970) 585-6466
274 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 9AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement