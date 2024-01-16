Fried Chicken Sammie

Our fried chicken sammie is packed with yums. We butter and toast brioche, slather it with Brunch Sauce, add a few dill pickles, and finish it with our seasoned, crispy fried chicken. It's a delight for the tastebuds! The fried chicken is free from gluten, soy, dairy, and most common allergens. The bun contains wheat and gluten, and our Brunch Sauce contains soy. We can substitute items to make this sandwich without gluten, soy, and dairy if you request it.