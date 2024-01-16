Black Bart's Brunch 274 Pagosa Street
Featured Items
- Korean BBQ Pizza
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made garlic-sesame Korean BBQ sauce, shredded red cabbage and carrots, and top it with tender pieces of chicken thighs and our five cheese blend! After it's baked until chewy and crispy, we add mild chili threads and fresh green onions for an extra burst of flavor! We can make this pizza gluten-free or vegan! Sauce contains soy and sesame.$15.00
- Blueberry Lemonade
Muddled blueberries added to our fresh squeezed lemonade.$5.00
- Spicy Chai Milk Tea
We brew black tea with flavorful spices, like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and black pepper, and shake it with brown sugar, milk, and ice for a deliciously spiced drink.$4.00
All-Day Brunch Menu
Shareables
- Fry Basket
Share a basket of our waffle fries! Substitute sweet potato waffle fries for $1. This item is gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan. Contains: Soy$6.00
- Chicken Strip Basket
Grab a basket of our crispy, seasoned chicken strips for yourself, or to share. We make these without gluten, dairy, egg, soy, and we can make them vegetarian or vegan by substituting locally-grown oyster mushrooms.$12.00
- Brunch Fries
Have you tried our brunch fries? They're our brunchy version of loaded fries, topped with avocado, two fried eggs, bacon, and brunch sauce. Substitute sweet potato waffle fries for $1. This item can be made without egg and does not contain gluten. We can also make it vegetarian or vegan. Contains: Soy and egg$14.00
- Souvlaki-ish Fries
We've combined two delicious street foods into a yummy brunch treat! We take our crispy waffle fries and add fried chicken, tomato, cucumbers, red onion and tzatziki sauce.$14.00
Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Our original bestseller - the bacon, egg, and cheese! We start with a scratch-made Liege waffle or brioche, add scrambled egg, bacon (or substitute sausage or ham for $1), American cheese, and our spicy garlic aioli. For vegan or vegetarian options, we use Just Egg (vegan) and Umaro plant-based bacon. We also have a gluten-free waffle!$8.00
- Fried Chicken Sammie
Our fried chicken sammie is packed with yums. We butter and toast brioche, slather it with Brunch Sauce, add a few dill pickles, and finish it with our seasoned, crispy fried chicken. It's a delight for the tastebuds! The fried chicken is free from gluten, soy, dairy, and most common allergens. The bun contains wheat and gluten, and our Brunch Sauce contains soy. We can substitute items to make this sandwich without gluten, soy, and dairy if you request it.$10.00
- Fried Chicken + Waffle
Chicken and waffles is one of our favorite dishes! Our classic combo includes a Liege waffle, crispy fried chicken, BB's special maple, and bacon. Make it extra brunchy by choosing a style for your C+W. We can make this without gluten, dairy, eggs, and we can make it vegetarian or vegan! Contains: Gluten, dairy, and eggs.$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
This sandwich comes with tender, marinated chicken topped on a bed of our tangy red cabbage slaw, dill pickles, and brioche. You can choose a different style for $1 to change your sauce and toppings. This sandwich can be made vegan and without gluten, dairy or soy if you request it.$11.00
Plates
- Buncha Brunch
Stick to the classics and fill up on eggs, choice of bacon / ham / sausage, and your choice of carb - Liege waffle, toast, or fries. We can make this without gluten or dairy, or vegetarian with our Umaro plant-based bacon. Contains: Eggs May contain: Gluten and dairy$11.00
- Hash Smash
We chop crispy waffle fries with eggs (your way except poached), your choice of smokey bacon / ham / or sausage, and top it with parmesan, spicy garlic aioli, and green onions.$12.00
- Bibimbap Rice Dish
Our Bibimbap is a Korean-inspired rice bowl that comes with steamed rice, fresh red cabbage, shredded carrots, green onions, a fried egg with a soft yolk, grilled chicken, sesame seeds, and a side of sauce. We recommend the Korean BBQ or Spicy Korean BBQ sauce, but you can choose any sauce you'd like. This dish is made without gluten, and can be made vegetarian or vegan. Contains: Soy, egg, and sesame seed$14.00
- PagoSlow Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, and cabbage topped with crispy fried chicken and your choice of sauce. We recommend our Spiced Honey Vinaigrette! This salad is gluten free, dairy free, egg free, soy free and can be made vegan.$14.00
Toasts & Bowls
- Açai Bowl
12 ounces of açai berries, strawberries, bananas, and chia seeds blended until creamy. Topped with fresh banana, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, granola, and peanut butter. This item is vegan and does not contain gluten!$12.00
- Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado, butter, spiced honey vinaigrette, mixed greens, toast. We can make this without gluten on gluten free bagel or waffle, and without dairy by excluding the butter! Contains: Gluten and dairy We can make this vegan with Mellody plant-based honey and plant-based butter.$9.00
- B.E.A.L.T.
Bacon, egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato + Parm Garlic served open-faced on toast. Contains: Gluten, dairy, and egg We can make this without gluten on our GF bagel or waffle.$12.00
- Granola Bowl
Cinnamon granola, Greek yogurt, berries, honey Contains: Dairy$8.00
- Eggs Beny Toast
Our take on an eggs benedict is toast topped with sliced ham, a fried egg, mixed greens, and hollandaise. Contains: Gluten, dairy, and egg$12.00
- Pain au Chocolat
Our pain au chocolate or sometimes called a chocolate croissant is laminated dough stuffed with chocolate batons. Contains: gluten and dairy$3.00
Waffles
- Classic Liège Waffle
Our first true love and the original Liège waffle, which is dough-based (not batter!) with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. We offer waffles gluten-free and vegan, too!$3.00
- Strawberries & Cream Waffle
Strawberries and whipped cream added to our buttery Liège waffle. Need we say more? We offer this waffle gluten-free and vegan!$5.00
- Blueberry Lemon Cookie Butter Waffle (Contains Gluten)
Fresh blueberries, drizzled with lemon coulis and cookie butter (cinnamon and spice cookies made into a creamy, dreamy drizzle) - we add this flavor dream-team to our Liège waffle to create something you never knew you needed in life! The best waffle you've never had! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made vegan, but cookie butter contains gluten.$5.00
- Caramel Churro Waffle
Our twist on a local classic that will make your taste buds sing. We toss a yummy blend of cinnamon sugar on our Liège waffle and top it with a rich dulce de leche drizzle. The best waffle you've never had! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made gluten free!$5.00
- Maple Bacon Waffle
Yep! We went and slathered our housemade maple sauce and chopped bacon to our waffle. It's delicious! This waffle can be made gluten-free or vegan, too!$5.00
- Banana Nutella Churro Waffle
A new twist on a classic that tastes as yummy as it looks. We toss our Liège waffle in cinnamon sugar, and top it with a fresh bananas and a generous drizzle of Nutella. It's so popular we've added it to our menu permanently! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made gluten free!$5.00
Little Nuggets
- Quesadilla + Side
Flour tortilla with a 6-cheese blend, choice of fruit or fries, and choice of 12 oz drink. We can make this gluten and dairy free! Contains: Gluten, dairy, and soy (with fries)$10.00
- Waffles + Fruit
Our classic Liege waffle served with whipped cream and a fruit cup plus a choice of drink.$10.00
- Chicken Strips + Fries
Three fried chicken tenders, choice of fruit or fries, and a choice of 12 oz drink. Contains: Gluten and soy (with fries)$10.00
Dinner Menu
Pizza
- Classic Cheese Pizza
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made rustic marinara sauce and top it with cheddar and and mozzarella cheese! It's cheesy, chewy, and crispy and will make your taste buds smile! This pizza can be made gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan!$12.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
We slather our aged sourdough pizza dough with rustic marinara, add slices of pepperoni and plenty of mozzarella cheese, and bake it to crispy, chewy perfection! We can make this pizza gluten-free and dairy-free!$14.00
- Sausage Pizza
We slather our aged sourdough pizza dough with rustic marinara, add large and small pieces of Italian sausage and plenty of mozzarella cheese, and bake it to crispy, chewy perfection!$14.00
- Korean BBQ Pizza
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made garlic-sesame Korean BBQ sauce, shredded red cabbage and carrots, and top it with tender pieces of chicken thighs and our five cheese blend! After it's baked until chewy and crispy, we add mild chili threads and fresh green onions for an extra burst of flavor! We can make this pizza gluten-free or vegan! Sauce contains soy and sesame.$15.00
- Chicken Souvlaki Pizza
Our Chicken Souvlaki Pizza pays homage to a classic Greek street food. It comes with housemade tzatziki, five cheese blend, red onions, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, and lemon-herb sumac marinated chicken that's been grilled to perfection. This pizza can be made gluten free!$15.00
- Nashville Hot Pizza
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made spicy Nashville Hot aioli and top it with tender pieces of chicken thighs, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese! After it's baked, we add our creamy dill sauce to tie it all together into a spicy, creamy pizza delight! This pizza can be made gluten free, dairy-free, and vegan!$15.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made spiced tomato Tikka Masala sauce, then top it with tender pieces of chicken and a five cheese blend! After it's baked until chewy and crispy, we add fresh cilantro to finish off the perfect Indian pizza! This pizza can be made gluten-free, dairy-free, or vegan!$15.00
- Chile Pepper Pollo Pizza
This pizza comes with a flavor-kick from our chili pepper sauce, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, chili threads, spicy shake, and cilantro-lime crema.$15.00
- Mushroom Leek Pizza
Our sourdough crust gets covered with a house-made burnt leek aioli, topped with sauteed leeks, locally-grown oyster mushrooms, and then covered with our 5-cheese blend. We finish it with a drizzle of our burnt leek sauce that's the perfect umami bomb! This pizza can be made vegan and gluten free. Contains soy.$15.00
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Sweets
- Nutella Waffle Bites
Mini waffle bites topped with Nutella! We can make these gluten-free.$8.00
- Caramel Churro Bites
Our twist on a local classic that will make your taste buds sing. We toss a yummy blend of cinnamon sugar on our Liège waffle bites and top it with a rich dulce de leche drizzle. This waffle can be made gluten free!$8.00
Shareables
- Fry Basket
Share a basket of our waffle fries! Substitute sweet potato waffle fries for $1. This item is gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan. Contains: Soy$6.00
- Souvlaki-ish Fries
We've combined two delicious street foods into a yummy brunch treat! We take our crispy waffle fries and add fried chicken, tomato, cucumbers, red onion and tzatziki sauce.$14.00
- Brunch Fries
Have you tried our brunch fries? They're our brunchy version of loaded fries, topped with avocado, two fried eggs, bacon, and brunch sauce. Substitute sweet potato waffle fries for $1. This item can be made without egg and does not contain gluten. We can also make it vegetarian or vegan. Contains: Soy and egg$14.00
- Chicken Strip Basket
Grab a basket of our crispy, seasoned chicken strips for yourself, or to share. We make these without gluten, dairy, egg, soy, and we can make them vegetarian or vegan by substituting locally-grown oyster mushrooms.$12.00
- Fried Oyster Mushrooms$12.00
Little Nuggets
- Quesadilla + Side
Flour tortilla with a 6-cheese blend, choice of fruit or fries, and choice of 12 oz drink. We can make this gluten and dairy free! Contains: Gluten, dairy, and soy (with fries)$10.00
- Chicken Strips + Fries
Three fried chicken tenders, choice of fruit or fries, and a choice of 12 oz drink. Contains: Gluten and soy (with fries)$10.00
- 8" Pizza$10.00
Tea, Boba, & Lemonade
Milk Tea Boba
- Traditional Milk Tea
Our classic black tea is sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and added to ice and chewy, tapioca boba pearls.$4.00
- Tiger Stripe Milk Tea
Black tea and milk added to ice, chewy boba, and striped with brown sugar syrup.$4.00
- Jasmine Taro
Add some color to your day with our florally jasmine green tea mixed with taro powder and brown sugar. Taro is a root vegetable and has a wonderful nutty, vanilla flavor that pairs well with jasmine tea.$4.00
- Jasmine Pitaya
Bright and vibrant in color and taste, our florally jasmine green tea is mixed with pitaya (pink dragonfruit) powder and brown sugar.$4.00
- Earl Gray Milk Tea
Milk Tea made with black tea and fragrant bergamot oil for a distinct and refreshing taste!$4.00
- Mountain Fog Milk Tea
We freshly brew Earl Grey Tea with blueberry and then shake it with brown sugar and ice before adding a splash of blueberry cream. It's a fun and delicious combination, and it looks like a drink straight out of the mountain mist!$4.00
- Thai Milk Tea
We freshly brew black tea with vanilla and other spices, and then shake it with brown sugar and ice before adding a splash of cream. It's rich and bright, perfect for any time of day!$4.00
- Chai Milk Tea
We brew black tea with flavorful spices, like cinnamon and cardamom, and shake it with brown sugar, milk, and ice for a deliciously spiced drink.$4.00
- Coffee Milk Tea
We combine black tea, espresso, and house-made brown sugar syrup and added to ice and chewy, tapioca boba pearls.$4.00
- Matcha Milk Tea
We use ceremonial matcha powder to brew an intensely flavored green tea, sweeten it with brown sugar, and turn it into a milk tea with creamer.$4.00
- Jasmine Milk Tea
Our jasmine green tea is a floral treat for your senses. We sweeten it with brown sugar and add creamer, then shake it to perfection.$4.00
- Spicy Chai Milk Tea
We brew black tea with flavorful spices, like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and black pepper, and shake it with brown sugar, milk, and ice for a deliciously spiced drink.$4.00
Fruit Tea Boba
- Pitaya Passionfruit
Our pitaya passionfruit tea is tart, vibrant, and refreshing.$5.00
- Honeydew Dream
Our honeydew tea is creamy, refreshing and fruity, just like biting into a piece of honeydew!$5.00
- Mango Fruit Tea
Our mango tea will tantalize your taste buds with its tropical flavor!$5.00
- Mango Melon Lassi
Our mango watermelon tea will tantalize your taste buds with its tropical flavor!$5.00
- Strawberry Fruit Tea
Our creamy strawberry fruit tea tastes like summer morning!$5.00
- Raspberry Fruit Tea
Our raspberry fruit tea is a delight for your taste buds!$5.00
- Watermelon Fruit Tea
Our watermelon tea will tantalize your taste buds with its yummy flavor!$5.00
- Nutty Ube Coconut$5.00
- Pink Dragon$5.00
Iced Teas
- Iced Black Tea
If you're looking for iced tea, our strong black tea is shaken with ice to create the perfect glass of iced tea!$3.00
- Arnold Palmer
AKA the "Arnie P" is a refreshing blend of fresh squeezed lemonade and freshly brewed black tea.$4.00
- Iced Jasmine Tea
Green tea infused with the flavor of jasmine flowers$3.00
- Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea
Slightly tart hibiscus tea infused with strawberry and raspberry flavor.$4.00
- Iced Blueberry Tea
Slightly tart hibiscus tea infused with wild blueberry and açai flavors$4.00
- Iced Peach Tea
Black tea with peach flavoring.$3.00
- Iced Watermelon Tea
Our iced watermelon tea infuses watermelon flavor with jasmine tea.$4.00
- Iced Raspberry Tea
We infuse raspberry flavor into our black tea and hibiscus berry tea.$4.00
Lemonade
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
The perfect glass of ice cold lemonade that has a perfect balance of tart and sweet.$4.00
- Starry Night Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade, butterfly pea flower tea, edible glitter, and mango popping boba. It's beautiful and delicious!$5.00
- Sun Drop Lemonade$5.00
- Blue Lagoon Lemonade$5.00
- Pitaya Lemonade
We add Pitaya (pink dragon fruit) to our fresh squeezed lemonade for an extra punch of healthful flavor!$5.00
- Blueberry Lemonade
Muddled blueberries added to our fresh squeezed lemonade.$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh strawberries added to our fresh squeezed lemonade. What could be better?$5.00
- Watermelon Lemonade
Watermelon infused lemonade. A perfect summer drink!$5.00
- Lavender Lemonade
Our fresh squeezed lemonade and lavender. A perfect and refreshing combination!$5.00
Coffee & Espresso
Lattes
- Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso, whole milk, and up to two flavors shaken with ice. Alternative milks available.$4.00
- Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso, whole milk and your choice of up to two flavors. Alternative milks available.$4.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Four shots of espresso and sweetened condensed milk, shaken with ice.$4.00
- Thai Iced Coffee
Thai tea and brown sugar shaken with ice and topped with two shots of espresso and cream.$4.00
Espresso
- Espresso
Try one, two, three, or four shots of our espresso to start your morning or if you need a pick-me-up with lunch.$1.50
- Americano
Two or four shots of espresso with hot water.$2.50
- Iced Americano
Four shots of espresso over iced water.$4.00
- Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with espresso poured over the top. It's absolutely delicious!$4.00
Coffee
- Cold Brew
We take our freshly roasted coffee beans and brew it cold over a 24-hour period to create a balanced coffee with low acidity. We rotate our beans regularly, and some may come with hints of chocolate, fruit, or other flavors in our cold brew depending on the bean. No matter the bean, it will always a delicious coffee drink!$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoothies, Shakes & Sodas
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Made with real strawberries, banana, yogurt, milk, and a splash of OJ.$7.00
- Blueberry Banana Smoothie
Made with real blueberries, banana, yogurt, milk, and a splash of OJ.$7.00
- PB Chocolate Banana Smoothie
This smoothie comes loaded with sweet and salty peanut butter, rich cocoa, refreshing banana, and is blended with milk for a creamy treat!$7.00
- Açai Berry Smoothie
Tart and nutrient-rich açai berries, strawberry, and raspberry are blended together into this very berry smoothie!$7.00
- Mango Passionfruit Smoothie
Sweet mango and tart passionfruit combine for a tropical frozen treat!$7.00
- Raspberry Smoothie$7.00
- Açai Bowl
12 ounces of açai berries, strawberries, bananas, and chia seeds blended until creamy. Topped with fresh banana, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, granola, and peanut butter. This item is vegan and does not contain gluten!$12.00
Ice Cream & Milkshakes
- Fancy Shake
Now offering SIX flavors of fancy shakes, you can have a food and a drink together! Our fancy shakes come with a 16 ounce milk shake with a Liège waffle on top!$12.00
- Milkshake
Now offering SIX flavors of milkshakes, which are almost as fancy as our fancy shakes, but just as delicious!$7.00
- Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with espresso over the top.$4.00
Sides
Sauces
- Bandito Sauce (V, GF)
Our housemade spicy garlic aioli is great on everything! It comes on our bacon, egg, and cheese waffle sandwich and breakfast tacos.$1.00
- Caramel Sauce (Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Chocolate Sauce (Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Cookie Butter (V, Contains Gluten)$1.00
- Ranch Sauce (GF, Contains Dairy)
Our house creamy dill sauce is a bit like ranch dressing, but cheesier. It normally cools down our Nashville Hot Sauce, but it goes well on so many things!$1.00
- Korean BBQ Sauce (V, GF)$1.00
- BB's Maple (V, GF)
Our housemade maple is made with real maple sugar and is a great addition to our waffles, or anything really!$1.00
- Marinara (V, GF)$1.00
- Nashville Hot Sauce (V, GF)
This scratch sauce packs a punch of spice with a hint of sweetness and smoke. It comes on our Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.$1.00
- Nutella (Contains Tree Nuts)$1.00
- Spicy Que Sauce (V, GF)$1.00
- Whipped Cream (GF, Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Spiced Honey Vinaigrette (Veg, GF)$1.00
- Garlic Parm (Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Brunch Sauce (Contains Soy)$1.00
- Chipotle Blueberry Jam (V, GF)$1.00
- Honey Mustard (Veg, GF)$1.00
- Dijonnaise (V, GF)$1.00
- Tikka Masala (V, GF)$1.00
- Tzatziki (Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Peanut Butter (Contains Peanuts)$1.00
Add Ons
- Bacon (2 pieces)$4.00
- Ham$4.00
- Sausage$4.00
- Umaro Plant-Based Bacon (2 pieces)$4.00
- LuvTempeh Black Beauty Bacon Tempeh$4.00
- Fried Egg (2 egg)$4.00
- Bodega Egg (2 scrambled eggs)$4.00
- Fries$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Strawberries$2.00
- Blueberries$2.00
- Bananas$2.00
- Dill Pickles$1.00
- Green Onions$1.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Two Slices of Toast$3.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Tomatoes$1.00
- Cucumbers$1.00
- Onion$1.00
- Mixed Greens$1.00
Classic Liège Waffle
Our first true love and the original Liège waffle, which is dough-based (not batter!) with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. We offer waffles gluten-free and vegan, too!