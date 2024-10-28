Black Bart's Brunch 274 Pagosa Street
Coffee & Espresso
Lattes
Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso, whole milk, and up to two flavors shaken with ice. Alternative milks available.$5.00
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso, whole milk and your choice of up to two flavors. Alternative milks available.$5.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Four shots of espresso and sweetened condensed milk, shaken with ice.$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai tea and brown sugar shaken with ice and topped with two shots of espresso and cream.$5.00
Espresso
Espresso
Try one, two, three, or four shots of our espresso to start your morning or if you need a pick-me-up with lunch.$3.00
Americano
Two or four shots of espresso with hot water.$3.00
Iced Americano
Four shots of espresso over iced water.$4.00
Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with espresso poured over the top. It's absolutely delicious!$5.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Coffee
Cold Brew
We take our freshly roasted coffee beans and brew it cold over a 24-hour period to create a balanced coffee with low acidity. We rotate our beans regularly, and some may come with hints of chocolate, fruit, or other flavors in our cold brew depending on the bean. No matter the bean, it will always a delicious coffee drink!$5.00
Drip Coffee$3.00
Smoothies, Shakes & Sodas
Fountain Soda
Sparkling Water
Sides
Sauces
Bandito Sauce (V, GF)
Our housemade spicy garlic aioli is great on everything! It comes on our bacon, egg, and cheese waffle sandwich and breakfast tacos.$1.00
Caramel Sauce (Contains Dairy)$1.00
Chocolate Sauce (Contains Dairy)$1.00
Cookie Butter (V, Contains Gluten)$1.00
Ranch Sauce (GF, Contains Dairy)
Our house creamy dill sauce is a bit like ranch dressing, but cheesier. It normally cools down our Nashville Hot Sauce, but it goes well on so many things!$1.00
Korean BBQ Sauce (V, GF)$1.00
BB's Maple (V, GF)
Our housemade maple is made with real maple sugar and is a great addition to our waffles, or anything really!$1.00
Nashville Hot Sauce (V, GF)
This scratch sauce packs a punch of spice with a hint of sweetness and smoke. It comes on our Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.$1.00
Nutella (Contains Tree Nuts)$1.00
Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce (V, GF)$1.00
Whipped Cream (GF, Contains Dairy)$1.00
Spiced Honey Vinaigrette (Veg, GF)$1.00
Garlic Parm (Contains Dairy and soy)$1.00
Brunch Sauce (Contains Soy)$1.00
Chipotle Blueberry Jam (V, GF)$1.00
Tikka Masala (V, GF)$1.00
Tzatziki (Contains Dairy)$1.00
Peanut Butter (Contains Peanuts)$1.00
Honey$1.00
Add Ons
Bacon$5.00
Ham$5.00
Sausage$5.00
Umaro Plant-Based Bacon$5.00
LuvTempeh Black Beauty Bacon Tempeh$5.00
Fried Eggs$5.00
Scrambled eggs$5.00
Fries$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Strawberries$2.00
Blueberries$2.00
Bananas$2.00
Dill Pickles$1.00
Green Onions$1.00
Cilantro$1.00
Toast$4.00
Toast & Jam$5.00
Fruit Cup$5.00
Tomatoes$1.50
Cucumbers$1.00
Onion$1.00
Mixed Greens$1.50
Avocado$4.00
Potatoes$4.00