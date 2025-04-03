Our new Matcha Raspberry Tiramisu is an enigma! It's rich in flavor, but eats like a light Spring treat. It balances strong coffee flavors with earthy matcha, and tart raspberry for some really great bites. One half of the waffle is topped with raspberry dust and the other with our tiramisu powder. Try them separately or together and see which is your favorite bite! Contains dairy and gluten. Can be made without gluten.