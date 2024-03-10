Fresh blueberries, drizzled with lemon coulis and cookie butter (cinnamon and spice cookies made into a creamy, dreamy drizzle) - we add this flavor dream-team to our Liège waffle to create something you never knew you needed in life! The best waffle you've never had! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made vegan, but cookie butter contains gluten.

Waffle Add Ons Belgian Chocolate (V, GF) + $1.00 Nutella (GF, contains dairy) + $1.00 Strawberries (V, GF) + $1.00 Whipped Cream (contains dairy) + $1.00 Plant-Based / Dairy-Free Whipped Cream (GF, V) + $1.00 Cinnamon Sugar (V, GF) + $1.00 Bacon + $1.00 Umaro Plant-Based Bacon (V, GF) + $1.00 Maple (V, GF) + $1.00 Bananas (V, GF) + $1.00 Blueberries (V, GF) + $1.00 Cookie Butter (V, contains gluten and cinnamon) + $1.00 Caramel (contains dairy) + $1.00 Lemon Coulis (V, GF) + $1.00 Allergens & Dietary Options Gluten-Free Vegan Dairy Allergy / Exclude All Dairy Egg Allergy / Exclude All Egg Nut Allergy / Exclude All Nuts Other Allergens (Specify in Special Request) Soy Allergy / Exclude all Soy Seed Allergy / Exclude All Seeds Ovo Lacto Vegetarian / No Meat Sugar-Free