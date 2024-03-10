Blueberry Lemon Cookie Butter Waffle

$5.00

Fresh blueberries, drizzled with lemon coulis and cookie butter (cinnamon and spice cookies made into a creamy, dreamy drizzle) - we add this flavor dream-team to our Liège waffle to create something you never knew you needed in life! The best waffle you've never had! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made vegan, but cookie butter contains gluten.