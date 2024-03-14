Black Bart's Brunch 3133 Cornerstone Dr
Waffles
Sweet Waffles
- Classic Liège Waffle$3.00
Our first true love and the original Liège waffle, which is dough-based (not batter!) with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. We offer waffles gluten-free and vegan, too!
- Blueberry Lemon Cookie Butter Waffle$5.00
Fresh blueberries, drizzled with lemon coulis and cookie butter (cinnamon and spice cookies made into a creamy, dreamy drizzle) - we add this flavor dream-team to our Liège waffle to create something you never knew you needed in life! The best waffle you've never had! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made vegan, but cookie butter contains gluten.
- Banana Nutella Churro Waffle$5.00
A new twist on a classic that tastes as yummy as it looks. We toss our Liège waffle in cinnamon sugar, and top it with a fresh bananas and a generous drizzle of Nutella. It's so popular we've added it to our menu permanently! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made gluten free!
- Caramel Churro Waffle$5.00
Our twist on a local classic that will make your taste buds sing. We toss a yummy blend of cinnamon sugar on our Liège waffle and top it with a rich dulce de leche drizzle. The best waffle you've never had! Our Liège waffles are dough-based with caramelized sugar for a crunchy, chewy, and sweet treat. This waffle can be made gluten free!
- Strawberries & Cream Waffle$5.00
Strawberries and whipped cream added to our buttery Liège waffle. Need we say more? We offer this waffle gluten-free and vegan!
- Strawberries & Nutella Waffle$5.00
Fresh strawberries and a Nutella drizzle are the perfect companion to our Liège waffle! We offer this waffle gluten-free, too!
- Maple Bacon Waffle$5.00
Yep! We went and slathered our housemade maple sauce and chopped bacon to our waffle. It's delicious! This waffle can be made gluten-free or vegan, too!
- Raspberry Tiramisu$6.00
The Raspberry Tiramisu is infused with coffee, topped with a raspberry-mascarpone custard, and then finished with a dusting of cocoa and coffee powder with a few fresh raspberries. It's a fresh twist on a classic dessert and we're loving it! We can make this waffle gluten free!
Savory Waffles
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich$6.00
We add classic breakfast deliciousness to our Liège waffle to make a one-of-a-kind breakfast sandwich that'll help get your day off to a fun start. It's got a kick from our Bandito sauce that we think you'll love! We can make this sandwich gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan, too!
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffle$8.00
We add tender roasted chicken seasoned with our Nashville Hot spice blend and aioli on top our of Liège waffle, drizzle a bit of creamy dill sauce, and add a few dill pickles to bring you and your mouth a unique and spicy flavor like you've never had before.
- Korean BBQ Chicken & Waffle$8.00
Chicken served with our garlic-ginger BBQ sauce on top our of Liège waffle, served with thin slices of red cabbage and carrots, and green onions. This waffle can be made gluten-free, Dairy-free, and vegan! Contains soy and sesame.
- Tikka Masala Chicken & Waffle$8.00
Chicken served with our Indian-spiced creamy tomato sauce on top our of Liège waffle, served with cilantro.
Pizza, Tacos, & More
Pizza
- Korean BBQ Pizza$12.00
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made garlic-sesame Korean BBQ sauce, shredded red cabbage and carrots, and top it with tender pieces of chicken thighs and our five cheese blend! After it's baked until chewy and crispy, we add mild chili threads and fresh green onions for an extra burst of flavor! We can make this pizza gluten-free or vegan! Sauce contains soy and sesame.
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
We slather our aged sourdough pizza dough with rustic marinara, add slices of pepperoni and plenty of mozzarella cheese, and bake it to crispy, chewy perfection! We can make this pizza gluten-free and dairy-free!
- Soppressata Pizza$12.00
We slather our aged sourdough pizza dough with rustic marinara, add sliced soppressata and plenty of mozzarella cheese, and bake it to crispy, chewy perfection! This pizza can be made gluten-free and dairy-free!
- Chicken Souvlaki Pizza$12.00
Our Chicken Souvlaki Pizza pays homage to a classic Greek street food. It comes with housemade tzatziki, mozzarella, red onions, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, and lemon-herb sumac marinated chicken that's been grilled to perfection. This pizza can be made gluten free!
- Mediterranean Falafel Pizza$12.00
Our Mediterranean Falafel pizza comes with housemade tzatziki, a five cheese blend, red onions, fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, zesty beet-pickled turnips, a tahini-garlic sauce, and crispy herby scratch-made falafel. This pizza is vegetarian, and can be made gluten-free, dairy-free or vegan! Contains sesame seeds.
- Classic Cheese Pizza$12.00
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made rustic marinara sauce and top it with cheddar and and mozzarella cheese! It's cheesy, chewy, and crispy and will make your taste buds smile! This pizza can be made gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan!
- Nashville Hot Pizza$12.00
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made spicy Nashville Hot aioli and top it with tender pieces of chicken thighs, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese! After it's baked, we add our creamy dill sauce to tie it all together into a spicy, creamy pizza delight! This pizza can be made gluten free, dairy-free, and vegan!
- Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$12.00
We sauce our aged sourdough pizza dough with our house-made spiced tomato Tikka Masala sauce, then top it with tender pieces of chicken and a five cheese blend! After it's baked until chewy and crispy, we add fresh cilantro to finish off the perfect Indian pizza! This pizza can be made gluten-free, dairy-free, or vegan!
- Monte Cristo Pizza$12.00
Our aged sourdough crust is topped with a creamy mustard sauce, shaved ham, chipotle and cinnamon infused blueberry sauce, cinnamon maple drizzle, and a dash of thyme. This pizza packs a brunch of flavor and we think you'll love it! We can make this pizza gluten free and vegan!
Tacos
- Breakfast Tacos$6.00
Three soft flour tortillas packed with fluffy scrambled eggs, smoky bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and cilantro. It's got a kick from our Bandito sauce that we think you'll love! We can make these tacos gluten free and vegan, too!
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos$12.00
Three flour tortillas topped with tender chicken thighs seasoned with our Nashville Hot spice blend and aioli on top our, creamy dill sauce, and dill pickles. These tacos are available gluten free (corn tortillas) and vegan.
- Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos$12.00
Three flour tortillas topped with tender chicken and served with our garlic-ginger BBQ sauce, and thin slices of red cabbage and carrots, and green onions.
- Tikka Masala Chicken Tacos$12.00
Three flour tortillas topped with tender chicken, our housemade Indian-spiced creamy tomato sauce, and cilantro. These tacos are available gluten free (corn tortilla) and vegan.
& More
- Kimbap Roll$10.00
Our Kimbap (pronounced Keem-pap) is inspired by a Korean dish made with steamed rice, nori, egg omelette, Korean BBQ chicken, fresh red cabbage, carrots, pickled turnips, green onions, and sesame seeds. It's served with a side of our Korean BBQ sauce or our Spicy Que sauce. This dish is gluten-free and can be made vegetarian or vegan.
- Bibimbap Bowl$14.00
Our Bibimbap (pronounced bee-beam-pap) is a Korean-inspired rice bowl that comes with steamed rice, fresh red cabbage, shredded carrots, pickled turnips, green onions a fried egg with a soft yolk, Korean BBQ chicken, furikake (contains dried fish) sesame seeds, nori chips, and a side of either our Korean BBQ sauce or our Spicy Que sauce. This dish is gluten-free, and can be made vegetarian or vegan.
Tea & Boba
Milk Tea Boba
- Traditional Milk Tea$5.00+
Our classic black tea is sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and added to ice and chewy, tapioca boba pearls.
- Tiger Stripe Milk Tea$5.00+
Black tea and milk added to ice, chewy boba, and striped with brown sugar syrup.
- Jasmine Taro$5.00+
Add some color to your day with our florally jasmine green tea mixed with taro powder and brown sugar. Taro is a root vegetable and has a wonderful nutty, vanilla flavor that pairs well with jasmine tea.
- Jasmine Pitaya$5.00+
Bright and vibrant in color and taste, our florally jasmine green tea is mixed with pitaya (pink dragonfruit) powder and brown sugar.
- Earl Gray Milk Tea$5.00+
Milk Tea made with black tea and fragrant bergamot oil for a distinct and refreshing taste!
- Mountain Fog Milk Tea$5.00+
We freshly brew Earl Grey Tea with blueberry and then shake it with brown sugar and ice before adding a splash of blueberry cream. It's a fun and delicious combination, and it looks like a drink straight out of the mountain mist!
- Thai Milk Tea$5.00+
We freshly brew black tea with vanilla and other spices, and then shake it with brown sugar and ice before adding a splash of cream. It's rich and bright, perfect for any time of day!
- Chai Milk Tea$5.00+
We brew black tea with flavorful spices, like cinnamon and cardamom, and shake it with brown sugar, milk, and ice for a deliciously spiced drink.
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.00+
We combine black tea, espresso, and house-made brown sugar syrup and added to ice and chewy, tapioca boba pearls.
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.00+
We use ceremonial matcha powder to brew an intensely flavored green tea, sweeten it with brown sugar, and turn it into a milk tea with creamer.
- Oolong Milk Tea$5.00+
We brew fresh oolong tea and sweeten it with brown sugar for a uniquely flavored treat! We serve this tea with tapioca pearls.
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.00+
Our jasmine green tea is a floral treat for your senses. We sweeten it with brown sugar and add creamer, then shake it to perfection.
- Spicy Chai Milk Tea$5.00+
We brew black tea with flavorful spices, like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and black pepper, and shake it with brown sugar, milk, and ice for a deliciously spiced drink.
- Misugaru Boba$5.00+
Nutrient and fiber rich roasted Korean 9-grain powder, sweeten and shaken with milk in a nutty and satiating drink served with tapioca boba. This drink can be made vegan, and contains gluten in the form of barley powder.
Fruit Tea Boba
- Pitaya Passionfruit$5.00+
Our pitaya passionfruit tea is tart, vibrant, and refreshing.
- Honeydew Fruit Tea$6.00+
Our honeydew tea is creamy, refreshing and fruity, just like biting into a piece of honeydew!
- Mango Fruit Tea$6.00+
Our mango tea will tantalize your taste buds with its tropical flavor!
- Mango Watermelon Fruit Tea$6.00+
Our mango watermelon tea will tantalize your taste buds with its tropical flavor!
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$6.00+
Our creamy strawberry fruit tea tastes like summer morning!
- Raspberry Fruit Tea$6.00+
Our creamy raspberry fruit tea is a delight for your taste buds!
- Watermelon Fruit Tea$6.00+
Our watermelon tea will tantalize your taste buds with its yummy flavor!
Iced Teas
- Iced Black Tea$3.00+
If you're looking for iced tea, our strong black tea is shaken with ice to create the perfect glass of iced tea!
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Iced Jasmine Tea$3.00+
- Iced Hibiscus Berry Guava Tea$4.00+
- Iced Spiced Peach Tea$3.00+
- Iced Jasmine Guava Tea$4.00+
- Iced Watermelon Tea$4.00+
Our iced watermelon tea infuses watermelon flavor with jasmine tea.
- Iced Raspberry Tea$4.00+
We infuse raspberry flavor into our black tea and hibiscus tea.
Lemonade
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$5.00+
The perfect glass of ice cold lemonade that has a perfect balance of tart and sweet.
- Pitaya Lemonade$6.00+
We add Pitaya (pink dragon fruit) to our fresh squeezed lemonade for an extra punch of healthful flavor!
- Blueberry Lemonade$6.00+
Muddled blueberries added to our fresh squeezed lemonade.
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00+
Fresh strawberries added to our fresh squeezed lemonade. What could be better?
- Watermelon Lemonade$6.00+
Watermelon infused lemonade. A perfect summer drink!
- Night Sky Lemonade$6.00+
Strawberry lemonade, butterfly pea flower tea, edible glitter, and mango popping boba. It's beautiful and delicious!
Coffee & Espresso
Lattes
- Iced Latte$5.00+
Two shots of espresso, whole milk, and up to two flavors shaken with ice. Alternative milks available.
- Hot Latte$4.00+
Two shots of espresso, whole milk and your choice of up to two flavors. Alternative milks available.
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00+
Four shots of espresso and sweetened condensed milk, shaken with ice.
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00+
Thai tea and brown sugar shaken with ice and topped with two shots of espresso and cream.
Espresso
- Espresso$1.50+
Try one, two, three, or four shots of our espresso to start your morning or if you need a pick-me-up with lunch.
- Americano$2.50+
Two or four shots of espresso with hot water.
- Iced Americano$4.00+
Four shots of espresso over iced water.
- Affogato$4.00+
Vanilla ice cream with espresso poured over the top. It's absolutely delicious!
Smoothies, Shakes & Lemonade
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$7.00
Made with real strawberries, banana, yogurt, milk, and a splash of OJ.
- Blueberry Banana Smoothie$7.00
Made with real blueberries, banana, yogurt, milk, and a splash of OJ.
- PB Chocolate Banana Smoothie$7.00
This smoothie comes loaded with sweet and salty peanut butter, rich cocoa, refreshing banana, and is blended with milk for a creamy treat!
- Açai Berry Smoothie$7.00
Tart and nutrient-rich açai berries, strawberry, and raspberry are blended together into this very berry smoothie!
- Mango Passionfruit Smoothie$7.00
Sweet mango and tart passionfruit combine for a tropical frozen treat!
Ice Cream & Milkshakes
- Fancy Shake$12.00
Now offering SIX flavors of fancy shakes, you can have a food and a drink together! Our fancy shakes come with a 16 ounce milk shake with a Liège waffle on top!
- Milkshake$7.00
Now offering SIX flavors of milkshakes, which are almost as fancy as our fancy shakes, but just as delicious!
Italian Sodas
- Butterbeer$5.00+
A creamy, carbonated, butterscotch delight that'll transport you to the magical world of wizards.
- Boom Boom Lemon$5.00+
Get a punch of tart citrus with our Boom Boom Lemon Soda!
- Cherry Bomb$5.00+
Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cherry Bomb! A tart cherry soda to tantalize your taste buds.
- Honeydew Soda$5.00+
- Watermelon Soda$5.00+
Sides
Sauces
- Bandito Sauce (V, GF)$0.50
Our housemade spicy garlic aioli is great on everything! It comes on our bacon, egg, and cheese waffle sandwich and breakfast tacos.
- Nashville Hot Sauce (V, GF)$0.50
This scratch sauce packs a punch of spice with a hint of sweetness and smoke. It comes on our Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.
- Maple (V, GF)$0.50
Our housemade maple is made with real maple sugar and is a great addition to our waffles, or anything really!
- Creamy Dill Sauce (GF, Contains Dairy)$0.50
Our house creamy dill sauce is a bit like ranch dressing, but cheesier. It normally cools down our Nashville Hot Sauce, but it goes well on so many things!
- Spicy Que Sauce (V, GF)$0.50
- Korean BBQ Sauce (V, GF)$0.50
- Marinara (V, GF)$0.50
- Cookie Butter (Contains Gluten)$1.00
- Nutella (Contains Nuts)$1.00
- Whipped Cream (GF, Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Dairy-Free Whipped Cream (V, GF)$1.00
- Caramel Sauce (Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Chocolate Sauce (Contains Dairy)$1.00
- Tzatziki$0.50