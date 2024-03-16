We make mini-waffles and treat them similar to donuts to create our Whoa-nut! These come in a yummy 4-pack of waffles with varying flavors such as chocolate sprinkles, vanilla tye dye, pumpkin spice, Reese's peanut butter cups, Oreo cookies 'n' cream, and sometimes we include more edgy flavors like strawberry sakura, guava passionfruit, and more! Check our Instagram or Facebook for our current flavors! NOTE: GF or Vegan whoa-nuts must be ordered the day before as we have limited supply each day.

Waffle Add Ons Belgian Chocolate (V, GF) + $1.00 Nutella (GF, contains dairy) + $1.00 Strawberries (V, GF) + $1.00 Whipped Cream (contains dairy) + $1.00 Plant-Based / Dairy-Free Whipped Cream (GF, V) + $1.00 Cinnamon Sugar (V, GF) + $1.00 Bacon + $1.00 Umaro Plant-Based Bacon (V, GF) + $1.00 Maple (V, GF) + $1.00 Bananas (V, GF) + $1.00 Blueberries (V, GF) + $1.00 Cookie Butter (V, contains gluten and cinnamon) + $1.00 Caramel (contains dairy) + $1.00 Lemon Coulis (V, GF) + $1.00 Allergens & Dietary Options Gluten-Free Vegan/Plant Based Dairy-Free Egg-Free Nut-Free Other Allergens (Specify in Special Request) Soy-Free Seed-Free Ovo Lacto Vegetarian / No Meat Sugar-Free