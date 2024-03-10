Welcome to Black Bart's Brunch

We're Bart and Christie and we've created Black Bart's Brunch to bring fun and delicious brunch foods into our community. We've been roasting coffee and developing our food concept since 2018 and are excited to be opening our doors in 2023. Our name is an ode to the Old West and specifically Black Bart aka Charles Boles who was an infamous gentleman bandit and stagecoach robber in the 1800's.





While we don't approve of highway robbery, we think it's a crime not to have fun with food! And what's more fun than brunch food and boba? Come check out our Pagosa Springs breakfast spot and try our famous breakfast sandwich, hot Liège waffle, boba, coffee, and more!